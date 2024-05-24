Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $20.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

