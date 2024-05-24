TD Cowen Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $63.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

