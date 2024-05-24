StockNews.com Lowers VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

