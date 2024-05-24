StockNews.com Lowers VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
VOXX International Stock Performance
VOXX stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.23.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
