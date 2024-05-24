Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.29.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.57 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

