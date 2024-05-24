Robert W. Baird Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $172.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

