Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday.

Nexxen International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEXN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $422.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

