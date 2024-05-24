Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.72.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.33.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2847114 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

