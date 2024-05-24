Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $26.67

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

