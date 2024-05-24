L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.