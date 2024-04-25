Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) SVP William M. Cousins Sells 2,804 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) SVP William M. Cousins sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $13,767.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,263.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iteris Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 112,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

