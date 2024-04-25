Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.31.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $15.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.78. 15,583,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

