Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.71-5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. 3,007,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,073. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.