Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,479 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,195,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003,748. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

