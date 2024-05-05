Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.1 %

WHR stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

