Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

