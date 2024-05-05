VeraBank N.A. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

