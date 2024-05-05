Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

ABNB stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,564. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

