Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,041 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,490,478.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,098,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,951,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

