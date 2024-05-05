U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.37. 452,326 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

