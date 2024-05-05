U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,160 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of HP by 18.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 116.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,213 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in HP by 40.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HPQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 6,648,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,519. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

