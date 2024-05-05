Evercore ISI Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $115.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

