SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 8,827,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

