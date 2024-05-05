Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

CAH stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

