Bfsg LLC Sells 711 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,690,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 318,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 169,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.