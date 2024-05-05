Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

