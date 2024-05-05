Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.29. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 103.9% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 33.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $18,694,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.