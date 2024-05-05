Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

