Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $629.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.