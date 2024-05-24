Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $177,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

