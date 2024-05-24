Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Mullen Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million 12.83 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.11 Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 70.99 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, indicating that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSP Recovery and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

