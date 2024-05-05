Robert W. Baird Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,963,000 after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

