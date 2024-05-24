HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for HNI in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE HNI opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. HNI has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

