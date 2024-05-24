BMO Capital Markets Increases Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.