Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.57.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America
In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
