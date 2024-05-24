Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ATLC opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $282,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

