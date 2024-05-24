BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Get Rubrik alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 3.7 %

About Rubrik

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.