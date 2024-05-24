BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
