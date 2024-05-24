Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,825,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,435,831.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077,748 shares of company stock worth $378,469,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 17.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

