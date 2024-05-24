China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

