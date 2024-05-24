Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

