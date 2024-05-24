Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

Rubrik Price Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

