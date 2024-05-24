Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.09.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $491.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.86 and a 200-day moving average of $428.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

