Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,367,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 1,517.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

