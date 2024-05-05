Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

