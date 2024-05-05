Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIS
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.