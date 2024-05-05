Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $21.97 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $3,657,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,024,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

