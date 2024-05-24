Royal Bank of Canada Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $201.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.07.

OC stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $181.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

