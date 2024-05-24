Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

