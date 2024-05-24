UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ULS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last quarter.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.