New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.69.

NYSE:NGD opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New Gold by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 577,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

