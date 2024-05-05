First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Lowered to $56.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FR. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

FR stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

