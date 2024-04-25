Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.50. The company had a trading volume of 697,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,066. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

